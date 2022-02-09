The tiger was spotted in Khao Laem National Park in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand. Photo: AP
One-legged tiger lost in the jungle risks starvation, says Thai wildlife group
- Rangers are searching for the injured animal, at risk from hunters or of starvation due to its likely long-term inability to catch prey
- The Indochinese tiger is in peril, with Thailand home to the biggest population of 177
