Philippines’ Jessica Miclat, 9, jumps for the ball during an AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match. Photo: AP
'Not Filipino enough? You’re wrong': women football players slam critics
- The Philippines women’s football team responded to social media comments about players with mixed ancestry after their historic World Cup-qualifying win
- They beat Taiwan 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out and an online video of the winning kick went viral with thousands of views and likes
Topic | The Philippines
Philippines’ Jessica Miclat, 9, jumps for the ball during an AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match. Photo: AP