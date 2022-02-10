Philippines’ Jessica Miclat, 9, jumps for the ball during an AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Jessica Miclat, 9, jumps for the ball during an AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

'Not Filipino enough? You’re wrong': women football players slam critics

  • The Philippines women’s football team responded to social media comments about players with mixed ancestry after their historic World Cup-qualifying win
  • They beat Taiwan 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out and an online video of the winning kick went viral with thousands of views and likes

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:21pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippines’ Jessica Miclat, 9, jumps for the ball during an AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Jessica Miclat, 9, jumps for the ball during an AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE