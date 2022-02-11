Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr set to win election in May. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines ‘Bongbong’ clears major hurdle in presidency bid; tax evasion accusations dismissed

  • Opposition and torture victims during the Marcos’ regime asked for Marcos Jnr to be excluded from the ballot due to his 1990s conviction for failing to pay taxes
  • Polls show Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, known as ‘Bongbong’ is headed for a landslide victory in May, boosted by an alliance with first-daughter Sara Duterte

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:05am, 11 Feb, 2022

