Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr set to win election in May. Photo: AP
Philippines ‘Bongbong’ clears major hurdle in presidency bid; tax evasion accusations dismissed
- Opposition and torture victims during the Marcos’ regime asked for Marcos Jnr to be excluded from the ballot due to his 1990s conviction for failing to pay taxes
- Polls show Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, known as ‘Bongbong’ is headed for a landslide victory in May, boosted by an alliance with first-daughter Sara Duterte
Topic | The Philippines
