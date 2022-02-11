Kaung Thu Win shows a photograph of himself in Myanmar army uniform. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar army defector recounts heavy losses inflicted by Chin rebels, shows evidence
- Ex-army captain gives rare first-hand account of intensified fighting in Myanmar’s northwest, where the military junta has faced fierce armed resistance
- Shows classified documents with details of a major clash near the town of Mindat, and further evidence of rebellion against military rulers spreading across the country
Topic | Myanmar
