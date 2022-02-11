Screen grab of the New York Times Instagram video showing a food writer’s attempt at Singaporean Chicken Curry. Photo: Instagram @nytcooking
‘Singapore curry’ video removed after backlash, NYT responds

  • Controversy began when a Taiwan-based writer demonstrated ‘Singaporean chicken curry’ on Instagram account nytcooking and viewers called it ‘filthy drain water’
  • Singaporeans lit up social media with their anger and The New York Times conceded that ‘the video demonstration did not faithfully follow the recipe’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:35pm, 11 Feb, 2022

