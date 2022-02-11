Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai PM’s aide seeks to expel rights group Amnesty International

  • Seksakol Atthawong, a vice-minister in Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office, has garnered 1.2 million signatures on a petition opposing Amnesty’s presence in Thailand
  • Ultra royalists have accused the group of stoking unrest by calling for a halt on the filing of criminal charges against people who urge reforms to the monarchy

Topic |   Human rights
Reuters

Updated: 10:22pm, 11 Feb, 2022

