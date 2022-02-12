Soldiers parade during the 75th anniversary of Union Day in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Soldiers parade during the 75th anniversary of Union Day in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar marks 75th anniversary of historic pact; Union Day parade boycotted by opponents

  • Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military council that seized power last year, appealed for unity and held a colourful parade
  • Opponents urged a boycott of the ceremony, describing it as wasteful given the economic challenges faced by Myanmar

Topic |   Myanmar
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:39pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Soldiers parade during the 75th anniversary of Union Day in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Soldiers parade during the 75th anniversary of Union Day in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE