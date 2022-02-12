Dyson faces claims from former workers in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia: Dyson faces claims from former workers over dangerous conditions at its biggest supplier
- The ex-employees allege that ‘Dyson was unjustly enriched as a result of the unlawful, exploitative and dangerous conditions at the factory’, British law firm Leigh Day said
- ‘These allegations relate to employees of ATA, not Dyson. If proceedings were to be issued we would robustly defend them,’ the company responded
