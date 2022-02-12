Philippine police look for evidence next to bullet-riddled vehicles. Photo: AFP
Philippine gunmen kill 9 in road ambush in southern town, including Muslim rebel

  • One of those killed was Peges Mamasainged of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front; he and his companions were on their way to resolve a long-standing clan dispute
  • In November 2009, the country’s worst politically motivated massacre in the same province left at least 57 people dead, including more than 30 media workers

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:11pm, 12 Feb, 2022

