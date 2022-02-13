Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr at a rally in Bulacan province, north of Manila. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Bongbong Marcos widens lead over Leni Robredo in presidential race, poll shows
- Ferdinand Marcos Jnr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo in the January 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia
- Marcos’ running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, remained the top choice for vice-president, taking a 21-point lead over her closest rival, Senate President Vicente Sotto
Topic | The Philippines
Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr at a rally in Bulacan province, north of Manila. Photo: AP