Philippines’ Bongbong Marcos widens lead over Leni Robredo in presidential race, poll shows

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jnr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo in the January 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia
  • Marcos’ running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, remained the top choice for vice-president, taking a 21-point lead over her closest rival, Senate President Vicente Sotto

Reuters and Associated Press
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 7:15pm, 13 Feb, 2022

