People use smartphones along a riverside in Phnom Penh. Photo: AFP
As Cambodia boosts internet gateway, critics fear increased surveillance on dissidents

  • Once fully operational, Cambodia’s new National Internet Gateway will channel all traffic through a single entry point controlled by the government
  • It is the latest move by ruler Hun Sen to clamp down on dissent in a country that has arrested dozens for online posts in recent years, critics say

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:45pm, 14 Feb, 2022

