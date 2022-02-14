People use smartphones along a riverside in Phnom Penh. Photo: AFP
As Cambodia boosts internet gateway, critics fear increased surveillance on dissidents
- Once fully operational, Cambodia’s new National Internet Gateway will channel all traffic through a single entry point controlled by the government
- It is the latest move by ruler Hun Sen to clamp down on dissent in a country that has arrested dozens for online posts in recent years, critics say
Topic | Cambodia
