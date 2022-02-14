Cases of beer including beer made by Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings. The Japanese beverage giant said on Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. File photo: Reuters
Cases of beer including beer made by Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings. The Japanese beverage giant said on Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. File photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Japanese brewery giant Kirin to withdraw from Myanmar following months of wrangling since coup

  • Drinks firm expressed concern about human rights after February 2021 coup and had tried to end its joint venture with military-linked MEHPCL
  • The joint venture – Myanmar Brewery Limited – had market share of nearly 80 per cent, according to Kirin, the latest foreign firm to pull out of country

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:49pm, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cases of beer including beer made by Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings. The Japanese beverage giant said on Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. File photo: Reuters
Cases of beer including beer made by Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings. The Japanese beverage giant said on Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE