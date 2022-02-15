A gamer gives a demonstration on how to play Axie Infinity in Taguig, suburban Manila. Photo: AFP
A gamer gives a demonstration on how to play Axie Infinity in Taguig, suburban Manila. Photo: AFP
‘Life-changer’ or scam? Philippine gamers look to Axie Infinity for extra income amid pandemic

  • Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic
  • While fans and backers say it is a revolutionary way of earning income, some critics liken it to a fraud scheme driven by hype and speculation

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:37am, 15 Feb, 2022

