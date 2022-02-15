Indonesian students in a classroom in Palembang. File photo: AFP
Indonesian Islamic school teacher gets life in prison for raping 13 children

  • Bandung district court in West Java found Herry Wirawan guilty of raping 13 female students, all minors, and impregnating at least eight of them
  • The case has exposed the extent of sexual abuse in Indonesia’s religious boarding schools, with several other teachers since punished for sex assault

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:45pm, 15 Feb, 2022

