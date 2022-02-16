Philippine presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: Manny Pacquiao to form peace panel to resolve row with Beijing if elected Philippine president
- The boxer-turned-presidential candidate sought to deepen ties with the US and said China ‘should not abuse and trample on’ the Philippines’ rights
- Pacquiao also said he will ‘continue the war on illegal drugs in the right way’, with suspects given a fair trial
