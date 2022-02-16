Model Gigi Hadid and Jho Low attend a party in New York City. File photo: AFP
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: jury hears Jho Low ‘partied like there was no tomorrow’, paid US$385,000 bar bill
- Jurors in the trial of ex-banker Roger Ng heard Low spent more than US$3.6 million on a party that included ‘top quality models’, 65 bottles of Cristal Champagne
- The expenses are what the fugitive Malaysian financier did with some of the US$700 million he made off with in the global fraud
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Model Gigi Hadid and Jho Low attend a party in New York City. File photo: AFP