Singapore Airshow: Asian countries seek to upgrade militaries, buy drones to keep tabs on sea
- Indonesia said it would order 42 Dassault Rafale fighter jets in a US$8.1 billion deal, making Jakarta the biggest French arms client in the region
- Firms at the Singapore Airshow say there’s high demand for costly Maritime Patrol Aircraft and drones are a cheaper option
