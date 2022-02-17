Tim Leissner (right), former chairman of Southeast Asia for Goldman Sachs, leaves federal court in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
1MDB deal made him a ‘hero’, ex-Goldman Sachs banker testifies

  • Former partner Tim Leissner is a star witness in the criminal trial of Roger Ng, the bank’s ex-head of investment banking in Malaysia
  • The former chief of Goldman’s Southeast Asia operation says Ng was lead banker on the fund deal, and had cultivated a relationship with financier Jho Low

Updated: 6:00am, 17 Feb, 2022

