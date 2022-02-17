The G20 opening address by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s leader warns G20 of Ukraine crisis threat to global economic recovery
- ‘All parties must stop the rivalry and tension’ and focus on ‘collaborating’ to help boost the global economy, Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged
- The Group of 20 – the world’s top economies including the US, China and some European nations – is holding talks in the Indonesian capital Jakarta
Topic | G20
