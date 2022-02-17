The Indonesian national flag waves from a car with Mount Merapi as the backdrop. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Netherlands apologises to Indonesia for ‘extreme violence’ during independence war

  • Dutch forces burned villages and carried out mass detentions, torture and executions during the 1945-49 conflict, report reveals
  • The findings shattered the long-held official line of isolated incidents of excessive violence as the colony it had held for 300 years broke away

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:29am, 18 Feb, 2022

