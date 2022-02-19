Malaysia, where a teenage girl is accused of killing her baby. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia teen accused of killing newborn may have murder charge dropped
- The 15-year-old was charged with murder after her son was found with stab wounds; she says the baby was conceived when she was raped by a man in his 20s
- Activists have called for the case to be reclassified as infanticide and for the girl to be released on bail
Topic | Crime
