Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, new special envoy for Asean. Photo: AP
Myanmar junta rejects push for new Asean envoy to meet opponents
- Cambodia’s Prak Sokhonn suggested meeting a group of ousted lawmakers amid attempts to break a year-long political stalemate since the coup
- Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry said it would not agree to the envoy engaging with ‘unlawful associations and terrorist groups’ which were ‘perpetrating violence’
Topic | Myanmar
