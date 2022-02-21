Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, new special envoy for Asean. Photo: AP
Myanmar junta rejects push for new Asean envoy to meet opponents

  • Cambodia’s Prak Sokhonn suggested meeting a group of ousted lawmakers amid attempts to break a year-long political stalemate since the coup
  • Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry said it would not agree to the envoy engaging with ‘unlawful associations and terrorist groups’ which were ‘perpetrating violence’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:54am, 21 Feb, 2022

