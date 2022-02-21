Aung San Suu Kyi addresses judges of the International Court of Justice on December 11, 2019. File photo: AP
Myanmar junta to replace Suu Kyi in case over alleged genocide of Rohingya
- Suu Kyi presented Myanmar’s arguments at the International Court of Justice when the case was first heard in December 2019
- In its ‘preliminary objections’ on Monday, Myanmar will argue that the court has no jurisdiction over the case
Topic | Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi addresses judges of the International Court of Justice on December 11, 2019. File photo: AP