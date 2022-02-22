Soldiers stationed in Yangon as people gather to protest against the military coup on February 15, 2021. File Photo: Reuters
EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials and gas company over coup violence
- Among those sanctioned was the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), which is a joint venture partner in all offshore gas projects in Myanmar
- Prior rounds of US and European sanctions against the Myanmar have excluded oil and gas, a sector with revenues that make up about half of Myanmar’s foreign currency
