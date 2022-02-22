A man walks past a company logo for Temasek Holdings in Singapore. File photo: AFP
Cryptocurrency firm Amber gets funding from Singapore’s Temasek at US$3 billion valuation

  • Amber Group’s senior executives have relocated to Singapore from Hong Kong over the past few months, underscoring the city state’s emergence as a hub for the crypto industry
  • Temasek’s funding comes even as Singapore is clamping down on the more speculative aspects of crypto while at the same time encouraging institutional participation

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:15pm, 22 Feb, 2022

