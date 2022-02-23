Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: Bernama/dpa
1MDB trial: Ex-Goldman chief met Najib Razak to get his children jobs, jury told
- In return for a lucrative deal, the bank was to give Najib’s three children jobs, Goldman’s ex-Southeast Asia chairman Tim Leissner told the jury
- Meanwhile, Leissner during the trial also testified he was blackmailed by his Malaysian lover into buying US$10 million home
