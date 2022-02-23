A soldier steps out of a military vehicle as protesters rally against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
A soldier steps out of a military vehicle as protesters rally against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
Myanmar junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians, UN expert says

  • The report said Russia had supplied drones, two types of fighter jets, and two kinds of armoured vehicles, and China had transferred fighter jets
  • The report also named Serbia as one of three countries supplying arms to the Myanmar, which the country denied

Updated: 1:30pm, 23 Feb, 2022

