A soldier steps out of a military vehicle as protesters rally against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
Myanmar junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians, UN expert says
- The report said Russia had supplied drones, two types of fighter jets, and two kinds of armoured vehicles, and China had transferred fighter jets
- The report also named Serbia as one of three countries supplying arms to the Myanmar, which the country denied
