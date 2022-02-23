Myanmar nationals in India hold placards at an anti-coup protest. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar nationals in India hold placards at an anti-coup protest. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar’s NUG looks to cryptocurrencies in bid to raise US$1 billion to challenge junta

  • A global fundraising effort has sprung up since the junta seized control last year, with the shadow NUG government seeking to raise US$1 billion
  • With Myanmar’s banking system tightly controlled by the military, activists are using unofficial channels to ensure the money escapes the regime

Topic |   Myanmar
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:30pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Myanmar nationals in India hold placards at an anti-coup protest. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar nationals in India hold placards at an anti-coup protest. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE