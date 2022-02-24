Roger Ng (right) with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo in New York. Photo: AP
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng’s US trial paused over new evidence disclosure

  • The US revealed that it failed to turn over to the defence more than 15,500 documents related to Tim Leissner, the key witness in the bribery case against Ng
  • Calling the failure ‘unforgivable’, Ng’s lawyers said that the documents support their argument that he played no role in the fraud

Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:13am, 24 Feb, 2022

