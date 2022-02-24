A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore delays easing of curbs as cases surge; infections in Thailand hit record

  • The health ministry said the plans to relax and simplify some rules in phases, originally due to happen on February 25 and March 4, will be delayed
  • Elsewhere, Australian carrier Qantas reported a large six-month loss as the Omicron variant extended the air travel sector’s woes

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:34pm, 24 Feb, 2022

