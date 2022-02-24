A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Singapore delays easing of curbs as cases surge; infections in Thailand hit record
- The health ministry said the plans to relax and simplify some rules in phases, originally due to happen on February 25 and March 4, will be delayed
- Elsewhere, Australian carrier Qantas reported a large six-month loss as the Omicron variant extended the air travel sector’s woes
