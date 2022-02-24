Pro-democracy activist Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak waves a white rose and gives a three-fingered salute. Photo: AFP
Thai pro-democracy student leader Parit Chiwarak freed on bail for 2020 protests
- ‘Truth never dies and … The fight of the people will continue’, the student activist, known as ‘Penguin’, told reporters and well-wishers
- Nearly 160 activists were hit with criminal charges under Thailand’s tough royal defamation laws, which carry a jail sentence of up to 15 years each
Topic | Thailand
