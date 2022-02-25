The Raya Kajai mosque was destroyed after the earthquake on Sumatra Island. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

7 dead in Indonesia as earthquake strikes the holiday island of Sumatra

  • The quake came just minutes after a less violent tremor, as terrified residents had begun evacuating their houses
  • Dozens were injured in West Pasaman and Pasaman – about 17 and 20km from the epicentre – and at least 5,000 people in the two districts have been evacuated

Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:06pm, 25 Feb, 2022

