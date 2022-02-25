The State Courts in Singapore where Andrew Gosling pleaded guilty to hurling a wine bottle that killed a man. Photo: AFP
Australian who killed Singaporean by hurling wine bottle pleads guilty, faces 7 years jail

  • Andrew Gosling is charged with committing a rash act that caused the death of 73-year-old delivery driver Nasiari Sunee in August 2019; and injured his wife
  • He said he threw the bottle because he was angry over Islamic militant attacks in Bali, Indonesia, in 2002, and in Melbourne in 2018 that had killed Australians

Associated Press
Updated: 10:59pm, 25 Feb, 2022

