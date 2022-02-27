Rescuers search for survivors after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the waters between Cu Lao Cham island and Hoi An on Vietnam’s central coast on February 26. Photo: AFP
Rescuers search for survivors after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the waters between Cu Lao Cham island and Hoi An on Vietnam’s central coast on February 26. Photo: AFP
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

At least 13 people dead and four missing after tourist boat sinks in Vietnam

  • The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon as the vessel carrying 39 people from the Cham Islands to shore capsized
  • There was no initial information on the exact cause of the accident. Rescue work is expected to resume on Sunday morning

Topic |   Vietnam
dpa
dpa

Updated: 7:30am, 27 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers search for survivors after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the waters between Cu Lao Cham island and Hoi An on Vietnam’s central coast on February 26. Photo: AFP
Rescuers search for survivors after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the waters between Cu Lao Cham island and Hoi An on Vietnam’s central coast on February 26. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE