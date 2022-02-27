A photo provided by the North Korean government appearing to show a missile test in North Pyongan Province on January 14, 2022. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via AP
North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South Korea
- Sunday’s launch comes less than two weeks ahead of a pivotal presidential election in South Korea on March 9
- Analysts believe North Korea may push ahead with missile development while international attention is focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
