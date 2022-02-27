Residents inspect the ruin of their badly damaged house after an earthquake in West Sumatra, Indonesia on February 25, 2022. Photo: AP
Residents inspect the ruin of their badly damaged house after an earthquake in West Sumatra, Indonesia on February 25, 2022. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

At least 10 dead in Indonesia earthquake as search continues; survivors ‘Thank God’ they are alive

  • Search crews continued to dig in the rubble of collapsed buildings and mud from landslides for more victims a day after a strong earthquake
  • Magnitude 6.2 earthquake injured nearly 400 and left thousands displaced

Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:43pm, 27 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents inspect the ruin of their badly damaged house after an earthquake in West Sumatra, Indonesia on February 25, 2022. Photo: AP
Residents inspect the ruin of their badly damaged house after an earthquake in West Sumatra, Indonesia on February 25, 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE