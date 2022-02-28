The words ‘Repeal 377A’, referencing the law that criminalises sexual acts between men in Singapore, are formed by the crowd at an LGBT event in 2019. Photo: EPA
Gay sex still illegal in Singapore as top court rejects latest legal challenge against ban
- A panel of judges said the law carries ‘symbolic weight’ and was being maintained on the basis that it ‘would not be proactively enforced’
- Authorities maintain most in Singapore would be against repealing the law. Campaigners have pledged to fight on and get the legislation overturned
Topic | Singapore
The words ‘Repeal 377A’, referencing the law that criminalises sexual acts between men in Singapore, are formed by the crowd at an LGBT event in 2019. Photo: EPA