Myanmar refugee children who fled a surge in violence as the military cracks down on rebel groups, at a camp near the Myanmar-Thailand border earlier this month. File photo: AFP
Myanmar troops accused of taking children hostage during clashes
- Around 85 children and 10 teachers were reportedly taken hostage in Sagaing region after being stranded at a monastery that housed a school
- National Unity Government, a shadow government set up by opponents of 2021 coup, has accused army of ‘grave violation’ of international law
Topic | Myanmar
