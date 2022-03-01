The Merlion statue and buildings of the financial district in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine crisis: Singapore banks limit financing for Russian raw materials; Japan imposes more sanctions on Russia

  • Singapore banks halt lending for Russian commodities to isolate Moscow, reduce exposure to the sanction-hit country
  • Japan slapped additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of president Vladimir Putin over invasion of Ukraine

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:30am, 1 Mar, 2022

