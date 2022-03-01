Tim Leissner, former chairman of Southeast Asia for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., departs from federal court in New York. February 15, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia freezes assets of ex-Goldman banker Tim Leissner’s alleged lover amid probe

  • Leissner bought Rohana Rozana a US$10 million home in London after she threatened to expose his involvement with 1MDB
  • Prosecutors want to conclude questioning of Leissner on Tuesday with testimony about his dealings with Roger Ng and their ‘cover story’ tied to the looting of 1MDB

Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:54pm, 1 Mar, 2022

