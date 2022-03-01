Activists in Malaysia hold placards to protest about the impending execution of fellow countryman Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore. File photo: AFP
Singapore court urged to show mercy to mentally disabled Malaysian on death row
- Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam is said to have IQ of 69, level recognised as disability; he was arrested in 2009 aged 21 for bringing heroin to Singapore
- During final appeal his lawyer says executing someone who is mentally disabled is against international law; ruling will come at a later date
Topic | Singapore
