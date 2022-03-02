Witness Timothy Leissner points out former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng in Brooklyn federal court in New York in February. Courtroom sketch: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Ex-Goldman Sachs bankers consulted feng shui master on 1MDB probe, court hears
- Star witness Tim Leissner says former colleague Roger Ng and his wife suggested he talk to an expert to see if they would ‘be in trouble’ over the investigation
- The feng shui master told Leissner he would have trouble with authorities over the next five years but that the problems would later resolve themselves
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
