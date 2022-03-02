Winners of best actor awards, left to right, Lu Min, Thet Mon Myint and Tun Tun at a Myanmar Motion Picture Award Ceremony. Photo: AP
Myanmar releases celebrities jailed for anti-military views, issues pardons
- They were arrested for supporting the protest movement against last year’s military coup, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi
- Prominent film industry figures include Lu Min, Wyne, Pyay Ti Oo, his wife Eaindra Kyaw Zin, and popular male model and actor Paing Takhon
