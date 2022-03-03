People protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. File photo: Reuters
US takes cue from Asean, to invite ‘non-political’ Myanmar representative to Biden summit
- President Biden will host a special summit of the US and Asean leaders on March 28 and 29
- Last year, Asean barred Myanmar’s ruling junta from key meetings over its failure to honour a deal agreed with the bloc to end the political crisis
Topic | Asean
