Singapore rents increase by 9.9 per cent in a year as demand outstrips supply. Photo: EdgeProp
Singapore rents increase by 9.9 per cent in a year as demand outstrips supply. Photo: EdgeProp
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore rents go through the roof despite population dip, up by nearly 10 per cent in a year

  • Rents increased by 9.9 per cent in a year as demand outstrips supply that has been hit by construction delays because of Covid-19 curbs
  • Demand rising as some wait for building work, others return from working away, the young move out of family homes and landlords sell units due to high prices

Topic |   Singapore
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:28pm, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore rents increase by 9.9 per cent in a year as demand outstrips supply. Photo: EdgeProp
Singapore rents increase by 9.9 per cent in a year as demand outstrips supply. Photo: EdgeProp
READ FULL ARTICLE