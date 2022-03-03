Singapore rents increase by 9.9 per cent in a year as demand outstrips supply. Photo: EdgeProp
Singapore rents go through the roof despite population dip, up by nearly 10 per cent in a year
- Rents increased by 9.9 per cent in a year as demand outstrips supply that has been hit by construction delays because of Covid-19 curbs
- Demand rising as some wait for building work, others return from working away, the young move out of family homes and landlords sell units due to high prices
