Military air strikes in Marawi city, southern Philippines, in 2017. Photo: AP
Military air strikes in Marawi city, southern Philippines, in 2017. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in latest raid by troops

  • About 60 Muslim militants in remote camp near Maguing in Lanao del Sur province were attacked by fighter jets and army forces, military officials said
  • It was not clear whether, Abu Zacariah, suspected new leader of Islamic State group, was among those killed or managed to escape

Topic |   Philippines insurgency
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:59am, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Military air strikes in Marawi city, southern Philippines, in 2017. Photo: AP
Military air strikes in Marawi city, southern Philippines, in 2017. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE