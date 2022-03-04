Military air strikes in Marawi city, southern Philippines, in 2017. Photo: AP
Philippines: 7 militants killed, bombs seized in latest raid by troops
- About 60 Muslim militants in remote camp near Maguing in Lanao del Sur province were attacked by fighter jets and army forces, military officials said
- It was not clear whether, Abu Zacariah, suspected new leader of Islamic State group, was among those killed or managed to escape
