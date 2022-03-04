The China-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is under construction in Manila. Photo: Xinhua
Philippines relaxes rules to woo foreign investment in a bid to boost jobs and growth
- President Rodrigo Duterte approved new law allowing international players to set up and fully own small and medium-sized businesses for the first time
- Halves the minimum capital required to set up a business as long as foreign investors hire at least 15 local workers and introduce advanced technology
Topic | The Philippines
The China-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge is under construction in Manila. Photo: Xinhua