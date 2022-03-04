Roosters in a fight that was broadcast online from Sta Cruz, Laguna, south of Manila. Photo: TNS
Philippines online cockfighting boom triggers Senate scrutiny, calls for tighter regulations and revenue share

  • Online cockfighting has surged in the Philippines as bettors get easier access via mobile phones during the pandemic; one company makes US$1.16 billion a month
  • Some lawmakers want to suspend operations while cases of 30 missing cock fighters are being resolved; others seek to increase government’s revenue share

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:27pm, 4 Mar, 2022

