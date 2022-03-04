Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore where expat visas have had a major overhaul. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s new rules for expat visas, nationality among criteria
- The new points-based system – similar to the UK’s – is the biggest ever visa change for a nation that relies heavily on overseas labour across all sectors
- Overhaul shows government is seeking to foster local employment and industries, and address public concerns over international firms that favour hiring foreigners
Topic | Singapore
