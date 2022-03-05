People queue to withdraw US dollars from an ATM in a Moscow supermarket on Thursday. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Ukraine war: Singapore slaps sanctions on Russian banks, cryptocurrency transactions
- The unilateral measures include the imposition of export controls on items that can be used as weapons and targeted financial curbs on designated Russian banks
- Singapore’s biggest banks have already halted issuing US dollars for trades involving oil and liquefied natural gas
